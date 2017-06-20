Tue June 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 19, 2017

PML-N leaders fear they will be caught if Panama verdict comes against Nawaz: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the top PML-N leadership fears they will be caught in case the Panama case judgement comes against their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to media here, Imran said that the Panama verdict will decide whether the “corrupt mafia” continues to rule over the country.

The PTI chief said that the Sharif’s were giving an impression as if they were not appearing before the JIT but have conquered Kashmir.

On the occasion, he also congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy. The victory has united the country, he added.

