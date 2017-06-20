Pak Army welcome football legend Ronaldinho to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has welcomed Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his team to Pakistan from July 06-08, 2017.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Public Relations, said in a tweet, “We welcome Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his team to Pakistan from July 06 to 08, 2017.”

Leisure Leagues has set Pakistan a date with the Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

On March 12, the 36-year-old, who is a 2002 World Cup winner with his national team and is known for his great achievements during his club career with the likes of Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain, confirmed Pakistan visit on his twitter account.

Ronaldinho has played 97 matches and scored 33 goals for the Brazil national team. He was an integral part of the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team in Korea and Japan, starring alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo in an attacking trio, and was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team.

Pakistan recently hosted final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore in an effort to resume international cricket which came to a halt after deadly militant attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009.

The PSL final was the highest level game played in Pakistan since the attack on Sri Lankan team.