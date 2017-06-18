Sun June 18, 2017
June 17, 2017

Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had staged a drama before the JIT.

While referring to Shahbaz Sharif without taking his name, the PTI chief said, “Whom are they befooling by wearing hat and mafia suit.”

Speaking to the media, Imran said leaders are always held accountable in democracy and with the Sharif family appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), it does not mean they are being victimised. 

He said that 12 corruption cases were pending against Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been implicated in a case.

Sharif family had not appeared before the court themselves but they had been called in to appear, the PTI chief said.

Imran reiterated that the entire nation stands by the Supreme Court and the JIT.

