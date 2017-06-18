Sun June 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

JIT member Irfan Mangi submits show cause notice reply to NAB

JIT member Irfan Mangi submits show cause notice reply to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) member Irfan Mangi on Saturday submitted a reply to the show cause notice, issued by the National Accountability Bureau.

The JIT member, in the reply, requested NAB to keep the show cause notice pending or withdraw it until the investigation team completes its task.

Currently I am busy with discharging duties as a member of JIT, he added. I have investigation experience of 14 years before joining the NAB and also honoured with three gold medals over performance.

Mangi said that he bagged first position both in the Sindh Public Service Commission and the Federal Public Service Commission.

A copy of the reply has also been dispatched to JIT Chairman Wajid Zia.

Earlier, Irfan Naeem Mangi, was issued a show-cause notice for ‘removal from service’ on April 25 by the NAB and astonishingly simply two days later an official who was under notice facing removal from service was recommended for inclusion in the important JIT on April 27.

Mangi was given a show-cause notice on April 25, 2017 on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan because his recruitment was illegal because he was not even qualified for being under-educated and having less experience for the position he was appointed on.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

PM Nawaz arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah
Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing

Two officials of Pakistan Consulate Jalalabad missing
Eid expected on June 26

Eid expected on June 26
Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran

Nawaz, Shahbaz staged ‘drama’ before JIT: Imran
Load More load more