Sun June 18, 2017
Web Desk
June 16, 2017

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz, COAS Bajwa arrive in Saudi Arabia

Terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity: General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University Islamabad on Friday.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national security, the army chief said  the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

He said terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity.

"Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad"

He said that terrorism can not be defeated by closing eyes from one's own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames outside as being done by few players in the region.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and security of the country and shall continue to perform with support of the people of Pakistan.

 

