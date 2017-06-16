Operation RuF: Rangers foil major terror bid, kill two militants in DG Khan

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Rangers have foiled a major terror bid in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing two militants who were planning a terrorist activity on Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

According to ISPR statement issued here Friday, the Pakistan Rangers Punjab launched intelligence based operation last night in DG Khan as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and during exchange of fire two terrorists were killed.

The militants were planning a major terrorist action during the religious activity, the statement added.

On February 22, Pakistan Army had announced to launch operation ‘Radd-ul- Fasaad’ against terrorists all over the country.

“The operation aims at indiscriminately eliminating residual/latent threat to terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of borders. Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security/ law enforcing agencies (LEAs) will continue to actively participate / intimately support the efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”.