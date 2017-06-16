Supreme Court: Imran Khan submits details of money sent by Jemima Khan

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan documents detailing trail of money sent by his former wife Jemima Khan that led to purchase of his Bani Gala residence.

According to Geo News, Imran Khan prayed the court through his lawyer that Jemima has requested the bank accounts, letter heads and other details are only meant for court and should not be made public.

Khan maintained in his application that details of Jemima's bank account transactions prove transfer of 258333 dollars.

According to details Jemima transferred 217000 dollars on April 8, 2002, and 275678 dollars on July 29 2002 while she sent 100,000 dollars on January 22, 2003.

The Supreme Court had directed the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to prove the trail of money used for the purchase of his Banigala property.

The ordered came as a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab, heard a petition filed by the PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification of the PTI chief and Secretary General Jehangir Tareen over alleged tax-evasion.

The petitioner had accused the two PTI leaders of not declaring their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and prayed the apex court to unseat them for their alleged violation of the Income Tax Ordinance, 1979 and the People’s Act, 1974.