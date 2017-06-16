Fri June 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2017

India hurting habitat, people of Kashmir: JKCHR
Kashmiris punished for cheering Pakistan’s win

Kashmiris punished for cheering Pakistan’s win

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri people, who had celebrated Pakistan’s victory in a Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka, were brutally beaten, robbed and their parked vehicles were damaged by Indian occupied forces, Geo News reported.

Indian occupied forces broke into the houses of innocent Kashmiris, who were celebrating the huge win of Pakistan over Sri Lanka to qualify into Champions Trophy semi-finals, started beating them and damaged their houses and vehicles.

It is worth mentioning here that, in past for cheering Pakistan cricket team during the Asia Cup game against India, Kashmiri students had also been thrown out by the authorities from an Indian University, and booked on fake charges of inciting hatred and violence.

