Kashmiris punished for cheering Pakistan’s win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more...
SRINAGAR: Kashmiri people, who had celebrated Pakistan’s victory in a Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka, were brutally beaten, robbed and their parked vehicles were damaged by Indian occupied forces, Geo News reported.
Indian occupied forces broke into the houses of innocent Kashmiris, who were celebrating the huge win of Pakistan over Sri Lanka to qualify into Champions Trophy semi-finals, started beating them and damaged their houses and vehicles.
It is worth mentioning here that, in past for cheering Pakistan cricket team during the Asia Cup game against India, Kashmiri students had also been thrown out by the authorities from an Indian University, and booked on fake charges of inciting hatred and violence.
Comments