JIT levels serious allegations against IB, NAB, SECP, FBR, law ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe the offshore business dealings of the ruling family has leveled serious allegations against state institutions including the Intelligence Bureau, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue and the law ministry.

The report said the officials of Intelligence Bureau intimidated Bilal Rasool, a member of the JIT, and hacked facebook accounts of his family members.

It said the JIT sought records of all inquiries held against Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Sharif Family, but the SECP denied any inquiry was held against Sharif family, with its chairman stopping his institution from searching the records of inquiries.

“Record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills was tempered at the behest of SECP chairman and Executive Director Ali Azeem changed it from past dates”

According to the JIT report Azeem was also nominated by the SECP chairman for inclusion in the JIT as its member to sabotage investigations," it noted.

The report said the law ministry caused five-day delay in responding to its letter that was written in order to carry out investigation abroad.

It accused NAB of exerting pressure on JIT member, Irfan Mangi by issuing him a show cause notice on April 25, for his deputation in the country’s anti-corruption watchdog.

The panel said in its report to the Supreme Court that the FBR provided record of Shairf family from last five year when it was asked to provide record since 1985.

It accused the government of of leaking details of JIT correspondence with institutions.

The JIT report said Tariq Shafi was asked by the chairman of Ittefaq Group to visit Prime Minister House prior to his appearance before the JIT.

.