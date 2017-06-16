Imran elected chairman PTI in intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan has been elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman by a massive margin of votes during the PTI’s intra-party polls.

According to the results announced by the party’s spokesperson on Tuesday, Khan who was chairing the Insaf panel earned 189,055 votes whereas the rival Ehtesab panel secured 41,647 votes. Around 26,255 votes were rejected.

"انصاف پینل" ایک لاکھ نواسی ہزار پچپن ووٹ لیکر کامیاب، "احتساب پینل" کے حق میں اکتالیس ہزار چھ سو سینتالیس ووٹ ڈالے گئے، اعظم سواتی — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2017

طریقہ کار کی خلاف ورزی کرنے پر چھبیس ہزار دو سو پچپن ووٹ مسترد کئے گئے، اعظم سواتی — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2017

Party workers cast a total of 256,957 votes during the two-day polling process.

سب سے زیادہ افراد نے پنجاب سے ووٹ ڈالے، پختونخوا دوسرے نمبر پر رہا، تحریک انصاف چیف الیکشن کمشنر اعظم سواتی — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2017

The members of the party — around two million in number — sent their votes via SMS to select the party’s hierarchy.

Party’s Chief Election Commissioner Azam Swati earlier said that the party was holding its intra-party election in a hurry to regain its election symbol of bat from the ECP as the 2018 General Election draws nearer.

الیکشن کمیشن کی جانب سے باضابطہ اعلان کردیا گیا۔انصاف پینل" ایک لاکھ نواسی ہزار پچپن ووٹ لیکر کامیاب، اعظم سواتی pic.twitter.com/J4ELoOEqr4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 13, 2017

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that the party had submitted the results of the intra-party polls to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Others who have been elected by the party members include Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the vice-chairman, Jahangir Tareen as the secretary-general, Aleem Khan as central Punjab president, Arif Alvi as Sindh president, Yar Muhammad Rind as Balochistan president and Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (south) president.