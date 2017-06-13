Tue June 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 13, 2017

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

NEW DELHI: Pakistani infant, who has a hole in the heart and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had intervened in the case and arranged medical visa for his family, has reached India for treatment.

Four-month-old Rohaan arrived in Noida Monday evening and will undergo treatment at Jaypee Hospital in New Delhi.

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had offered help to Rohaan’s father after he highlighted his son's health condition on the social media.

Swaraj’s assurance came after the child’s father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

“The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa,” she had said.

Rohaan has a hole in his heart and was referred to the multi-speciality hospital for treatment. However, in the backdrop of cross-border tension between India and Pakistan, his parents were unable to get medical visa for their child's treatment in India.

Dr. Ashutosh Marwah, an eminent pediatric cardiologist along with pediatric cardiac surgeon Dr. Rajesh Sharma will investigate and treat Rohaan. Dr. Marwah will examine the disease and condition of the baby and Dr. Sharma will operate Rohaan.

