June 13, 2017
National

June 12, 2017

Indian troops target civilian population on LoC, martyr two Pakistanis

Indian Deputy High Commissioner summoned over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD:  Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Hot Spring Sectors on June 10 and 12 respectively.

According to a foreign office announcement, the ceasefire violations resulted in martyrdom of 1 civilian (Shabbir Khan r/o Polas Village of 70 years) in Chirikot Sector and 2 others (Waqar Younas r/o Bhabra Village of 18 years, Asad Ali r/o Bhabra Village of 19 years) in Hot Spring Sector and injuries to three in Hot Spring Sector (M. Shahbaz r/o Bhabra Village of 30 years, Shumaila Khurshid r/o Chakrali Village and Hafsa Shabbir r/o Chakrali Village of 14 years).

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

