Won’t be able to complete probe in time due to hurdles, JIT submits report in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigating Team, constituted to probe offshore assets of Sharif family, informed the Supreme Court Monday that it would be unable to complete its report in given 60-day time period due to difficulties created by state institutions.

The JIT submitted its report to the special implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan, Geo TV reported.

Justice Ahsan remarked that some departments have been accused of changing records after the JIT informed the bench that some institutions are adopting delaying tactic to provide relevant records.

The bench sought a reply from the Attorney General’s Office over the JIT's objections.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted by the Supreme Court (SC) to probe the allegations of money laundering, tax evasion and making of properties abroad by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, issued summons to the prime minister to appear before it on June 15, 2017 (Thursday), the PM House confirmed on Sunday.

The PM House, in a statement issued to the media, confirmed having received the summons from the JIT and said the prime minister would appear before it on June 15. The investigation team asked the prime minister to come to the Federal Judicial Academy at 11:00am on Thursday, along with relevant documents, according to the letter forwarded to the PM House by the JIT.