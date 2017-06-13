Tue June 13, 2017
June 12, 2017

First-ever digital Urdu Dictionary to be launched soon

ISLAMABAD: Urdu Lughat (Dictionary) Board under National History and Literary Heritage Division is ready to launch first-ever digital Urdu Dictionary this month.

Head of Urdu Dictionary Board Aqeel Abbas Jafri told APP all the compilation work has been done and sent to Google for the approval to make it available on different application stores.

Web portal will also be created to felicitate the reader, he added.

After a development of software almost portion of composition and proof-reading have been done. Team of 70 people had worked on this project and completed it in the stipulated time-frame, an official told APP.

He said Urdu languages largest Urdu dictionary consist of 22 volumes already published and “now we have composed it for Internet and mobile App under the planning and supervision of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and & National Heritage is focusing on promoting and preserving the national language of the country.

English is a common medium of communication which has decreased reliance and usage of Urdu, he added.

