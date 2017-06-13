Tue June 13, 2017
June 12, 2017

Sindh exporting varieties of mangoes to Middle East, Europe & America

MIRPUR KHAS: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday Sindh is exporting different varieties of mangoes to Middle East, Europe and America. 

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of 3-day National Mango and Fruits Festival in Mirpur Khas.

With around 150 varieties of mangoes on display, the 52nd annual mango and summer fruit festival kicked off in Mirpurkhas district on Friday.

The varieties put on display include Sindhri, Saroli, Anwar Ratol, Neelam, Sham Sundar, Anmol, Zaafran, Almas and Langro, among others. Farmers from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Tando Allahyar and other districts of Sindh participated in the event.

The Chief Minister said the government is planning research on public private partnership basis to enhance agriculture produce.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government has allocated over forty billion rupees for development of agriculture sector in the province.

