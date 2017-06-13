Indian troops target civilian population on LoC, martyr two Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI: Indian security forces targeted civilian population with heavy weapons as the resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, martyring two Pakistani citizens, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The statement issued here Monday, the ISPR said, the Indian forces initiated heavy weapons including mortar firing in Janrot and Hot Spring sectors. Two civilians identified as Wayar Younas, 18 and Asad Ali 19 were martyred and three others including two women sustained injuries.

The victims were resident of Bhabra village.

The injured include Muhammad Shahbaz, 30 resident of Bhabra village, Shumaila Khurshid 35 and Hafsa Shabbir, 14 resident of Chakrali village.

Pakistan Army effectively responded on posts firing on civilians. Reports of damage to Indian posts and casualties.