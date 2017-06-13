Tue June 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Share

SHC moved against crackdown on social media activists

SHC moved against crackdown on social media activists
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Man gets death sentence in Facebook blasphemy case

Man gets death sentence in Facebook blasphemy case

 

BAHWALPUR: A man has been sentenced to death for committing blasphemy on Facebook, lawyers said Saturday, the first conviction on charges arising from social media.

Judge Shabbir Ahmad Awan handed down the verdict in Bahawalpur, around 600 kilometres (372 miles) south of capital Islamabad, finding Taimoor Raza guilty , prosecutor Shafiq Qureshi told AFP.

Raza had a Facebook argument about Islam with someone who turned out to be a counter-terrorism department official, defence lawyer Rana Fida Hussain told AFP.

The official brought charges against Raza based on the comments made on the social networking site.

Hussain said his client was innocent and that he would appeal the conviction.

Millions of Pakistanis have been receiving text messages from the government warning them against sharing "blasphemous" content online.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment

Pakistani infant with hole in heart reaches India for treatment
Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously

Pakistan to construct multipurpose OPV indigenously
News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox

News of Maryam Nawaz’s traveling abroad is misleading: Sharif Family’s spox
Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz

Gulf crisis: PM Nawaz calls on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz
Load More load more

More on this