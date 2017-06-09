PM Nawaz, Afghan President discuss bilateral relations

ASTANA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on side-lines of the SCO summit in Astana.

PM Nawaz and Ashraf Ghani, in the meeting held at the Ramada hotel in Astana, discussed bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed terrorism and regional issues, sources said.

Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present in the meeting.