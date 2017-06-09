Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PM Nawaz, Afghan President discuss bilateral relations

PM Nawaz, Afghan President discuss bilateral relations

ASTANA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on side-lines of the SCO summit in Astana.

PM Nawaz and Ashraf Ghani, in the meeting held at the Ramada hotel in Astana, discussed bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed terrorism and regional issues, sources said.

Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Sheikh Rasheed is a thug: Rana Sanaullah

Sheikh Rasheed is a thug: Rana Sanaullah
'Dangerous' Imran for PM Nawaz's resignation to ensure transparent inquiry

'Dangerous' Imran for PM Nawaz's resignation to ensure transparent inquiry
PM Nawaz, Russian President Putin meet in Kazakhstan

PM Nawaz, Russian President Putin meet in Kazakhstan
These legendary cricketers feel safer in Pakistan than in England

These legendary cricketers feel safer in Pakistan than in England
Load More load more

More on this