Panama case: Hassan Nawaz appears before JIT for 2nd time

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Nawaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the second time to record his statement on Thursday.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the light of its verdict in Panama Papers case interrogated Hassan Nawaz for over five hours, according to Geo News.

He left the JIT office at Federal Judicial Academy without talking to media. Scores of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters who chanted slogans as Hassan Nawaz came out.

Strict security arrangements were adopted at the Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT.

Hassan was accompanied by Special Secretary to PM Asif Kirmani.

Hussain Nawaz, elder son of the prime minister, is scheduled to appear before the JIT for fifth time on Friday. The ruling party has raised serious concerns and reservations over the formation of the JIT.

A leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz from the interrogation room stirred a political storm in the country this week with PMLN calling it an attempt to at humiliate the ruling family.