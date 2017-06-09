Govt announces Eid holidays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced three holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, from June 26to June 28.
A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that June 26, 27 and 28 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) would be holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr 2017.
Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.
Like the start of Ramzan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.
The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.
