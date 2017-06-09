Fri June 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 7, 2017

Share

Moon not  sighted, Ramzan to start Sunday

Moon not  sighted, Ramzan to start Sunday
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Govt announces Eid holidays

Govt announces Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced three holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, from June 26to June 28.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that June 26, 27 and 28 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) would be holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr 2017.

Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan. 

 

Like the start of Ramzan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.

The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Sheikh Rasheed is a thug: Rana Sanaullah

Sheikh Rasheed is a thug: Rana Sanaullah
'Dangerous' Imran for PM Nawaz's resignation to ensure transparent inquiry

'Dangerous' Imran for PM Nawaz's resignation to ensure transparent inquiry
PM Nawaz, Russian President Putin meet in Kazakhstan

PM Nawaz, Russian President Putin meet in Kazakhstan
These legendary cricketers feel safer in Pakistan than in England

These legendary cricketers feel safer in Pakistan than in England
Load More load more

More on this