Govt announces Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced three holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, from June 26to June 28.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said that June 26, 27 and 28 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) would be holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr 2017.

Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.

Like the start of Ramzan, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, Eid-al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon and its celebration varies in different countries.

The day begins with early morning prayers and then family visits and feasts.