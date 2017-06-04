Sun June 04, 2017
June 5, 2017

New military alliance in Gulf won’t succeed: ex-defence secretary Lt-Gen Lodhi

CJCSC Gen Zubair meets Australian Chief of Defence Forces

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat met...

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that the present government had made Pakistan's defence invincible and now it was in strong hands, Geo News reported.

Talking to media, he said that armed forces and the nation of Pakistan have the capability to defend every inch of the motherland.

It is worth mentioning here that five Indian soldiers were killed, several injured and many Indian bunkers were destroyed when Pakistani troops effectively responded against unprovoked firing and shelling by Indian troops at Tatta Pani along Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

While talking on electricity and its generation, Khawaja Asif, who is also Minister for Water and Power, said electricity generation had crossed record level of 19,000 megawatts.

He reiterated that the areas, where there was pilferage of electricity or people were not paying bills, would have to face more load-shedding.

Only those areas were now facing power outages where the electricity theft continued, he added.

