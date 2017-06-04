Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 4, 2017

Five Indian soldiers killed in Pak Army’s response

Five Indian soldiers killed in Pak Army's response
ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC

ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan military, has released a video clip showing destruction of Indian posts along the Line of Control in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens.

Five Indian soldiers were killed, several injured and many Indian bunkers were destroyed when Pakistani troops effectively responded against unprovoked firing and shelling by Indian troops at Tatta Pani along Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

"Indian Unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LoC, violently responded", ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted. "Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured," the tweet added.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control, killing at least two civilians.

 

