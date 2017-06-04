Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 3, 2017

ISPR terms Indian claim of destroying Pak checkpost as false

Pak Army kills five Indian troops

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Saturday killed five Indian troops in retaliatory fire along the Line of Control in Tata Pani sector, military said in a statement

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement between the two countries by resorting to unprovoked firing.

According to the ISPR the Pakistan Army befittingly responded to the Indian firing, killing five enemy troops and injuring several others besides destroying many bunkers of the Indian army.

Indian troops also resorted to unprovoked firing along LOC in Nezapir sector on Friday evening, injuring two civilians, according to the ISRP.

