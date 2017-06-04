Sun June 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 3, 2017

Share

Encouraged by CPEC, Pakistan’s cement industry to increase capacity by 56pc: report

Encouraged by CPEC, Pakistan’s cement industry to increase capacity by 56pc: report
Read More

CPEC project

The authorities claim that a detailed plan of the CPEC project is uploaded on its website, but...

Read More
Advertisement

'CPEC can help solve regional disputes': Gen Zubair speaks at Shangri La Dialogue

'CPEC can help solve regional disputes': Gen Zubair speaks at Shangri La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Pakistan on Saturday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can help resolve the regional disputes.

This was said by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who was speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Pakistan facing grave internal security challenges due to presence of large number Afghan refugees, he noted.

Gen Zubair was a keynote speaker at a session titled ‘New Challenges For Crisis Management In The Asia-Pacific’ along with Malaysian and Canadian defence ministers at the Asia Security Summit.

Commenting on the security threats he said, in South Asia millions are unemployed, which is a huge HR management task and adding that cyber space is emerging as a new challenge for the global community for which close diplomatic ties are needed to cope with.

The Asia Security Summit is an annual conference attended by defence ministers and top military officials from across the world. However, India has skipped this year’s conference owing to domestic engagement of Arun Jaitley.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif

Pakistan's defence invincible: Asif
Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack
No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report

No evidence Mashal Khan committed blasphemy, JIT finalizes report
ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC

ISPR releases video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC
Load More load more

More on this