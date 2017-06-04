Sun June 04, 2017
June 2, 2017

Ex-MQM member Saleem Shahzad arrested upon arrival at Karachi airport

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad released from jail

KARACHI: MQM founding member and senior politician Saleem Shahzad was released from Central Jail on Friday months after he was taken into custody from the Jinnah International Airport as he returned from London ending a self-imposed exile.

Saleem Shahzad ended his self-imposed exile when he landed in Karachi on February 6.

He arrived after traveling on a British passport from an international airline. He was wanted in a number of cases, the most important being the one where he was alleged to have facilitated the medical treatment of terrorists and arranged shelter for them.

Previously, another case pertaining to passport forgery was also registered against him. 

After arriving in Karachi, Shahzad had said that he had come to play an active role in the politics of Karachi. He said that whatever happened in the past, he was not ashamed of it.

While disclosing that he was a patient of cancer and his treatment was ongoing, Shahzad said that he would face all cases against him. 

Earlier before departing for Karachi, Saleem Shahzad had spoken to Geo News and said said that all people and groups belonging to MQM were in contact with him. However, he stated that he would be making a decision regarding his political future in the next two  to three days, after meeting with friends and colleagues.

 

