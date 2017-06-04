Sun June 04, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2017

Karachiites launch campaign for boycott of fruits

KARACHI:  A group of citizens has launched a campaign against the soaring prices of fruits, urging the people not to buy them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The campaign that initially started on whatsapp now seems to have gained momentum after a large number of people has started sharing the posts related to the boycott of costly fruits on facebook and Twitter.

The campaign calls for boycott of the fruits in order to force the vendors to cut the prices that have been unreasonably increased in the holy month of Ramzan.

“This cruelty will continue in every Ramzan to come, if we, the people, don’t stand united and take part in this Jihad,” read a post on Twitter.

Another post urged the people of Karachi that instead of buying the fruits simply opt for Salan Roti  at Iftaar.

Karachi Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui  has also announced to support the boycott.

More on this