Tue May 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
May 29, 2017

Share

Feeders with less than 50pc recovery to face loadshedding: Kh Asif
Read More

Loadshedding

Loadshedding is one of the major problems in Pakistan. It has taken a toll on the lives of people....

Read More
Advertisement

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif made a call to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and regretted at the tripping of feeders.

According to a statement issued here on Monday by Sindh Chief Minister House, the Chief Minister speaking on phone said that the people of Sindh were facing severe difficulties due to load shedding.

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan Monday as crippling electricity cuts left hundreds of thousands of people without power in soaring temperatures during the first two days of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

He reminded the minister that he had promised him to decrease the load shedding and no load shedding will be done in Sehri and Iftari timings. The federal minister assured the CM that load shedding will be minimized and special care to be taken in Ramadan to this effect.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan
PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding

PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding
Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi
Aizaz Chaudhry invites US energy companies to invest in Pakistan

Aizaz Chaudhry invites US energy companies to invest in Pakistan
Load More load more

More on this