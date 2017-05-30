Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif made a call to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and regretted at the tripping of feeders.

According to a statement issued here on Monday by Sindh Chief Minister House, the Chief Minister speaking on phone said that the people of Sindh were facing severe difficulties due to load shedding.

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan Monday as crippling electricity cuts left hundreds of thousands of people without power in soaring temperatures during the first two days of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

He reminded the minister that he had promised him to decrease the load shedding and no load shedding will be done in Sehri and Iftari timings. The federal minister assured the CM that load shedding will be minimized and special care to be taken in Ramadan to this effect.