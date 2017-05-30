Tue May 30, 2017
May 29, 2017

SC rejects Hussain Nawaz’s objections regarding JIT members

ISLAMABAD: The special bench of Supreme Court overseeing the implementation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe in the Panama case, has dismissed reservations raised by Hussain Nawaz regarding two members of the team.

In his petition filed with the SC, Hussain Nawaz had cast doubts on impartiality of two of the JIT members -- Bilal Rasool (SECP) and Amir Aziz (SBP).

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, hearing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son’s petition questioning the credibility of two JIT members, directed the same team to continue its proceedings as per law.

The court observed that no JIT member is being replaced. “Without any credible evidence no member of the team will be replaced,” remarked Justice Ejaz Afzal.

Earlier, the court came down hard on officials snubbing summons by the JIT.

The judges warned all those who refuse to appear before the JIT that the court will issue bailable and non-bailable arrest warrants to ensure the presence of all who are called by the investigators.

On Sunday, the JIT interrogated Hussain Nawaz at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) for over two hours.

The JIT, during the course of hearing, observed that the probing team was legal until the apex court gives verdict on the objections raised by Hussain Nawaz on the two JIT members.

 

