Disqualification small price to rid Pak of corruption mafia: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said those who think he was playing with fire and might get disqualified, it will be a small price to pay to rid Pakistan of corruption mafias' Godfather.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Imran Khan predicted Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by Supreme Court to probe into offshore companies of Sharif family, will find PM Nawaz Sharif guilty of tax evasion, money laundering and perjury.

However, he challenged whether SC investigates or forms JIT in his (Imran) case, they will come to only one conclusion as he claimed he never done anything illegal; nor have ever been served a tax notice.

Imran said, “I bought London flat from taxed legit cricket earnings in 1983; sold it in 2003 and brought funds back through legit banking channels.”

Khan added he paid for purchase of Bani Gala property from these earned funds remitted back to Pakistan.

PTI Chief claimed he was taxpayer in UK for 20 years, and taxpayer in Pakistan since 1981. “Never have I done anything illegal; nor have I ever been served a tax notice,” he maintained.

