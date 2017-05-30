Panama case: JIT summons Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT), probing offshore properties of ruling family in line with Supreme Court’s Panamagate verdict, has summoned Hussain Nawaz to appear today.

In order to interrogate, the JIT has drawn up list of questions, mostly regarding tax returns of London flats.

Meanwhile, a special bench of the apex court has fixed May 29 for hearing a plea by Hussain Nawaz, who has expressed reservations over two members of the JIT.

The three-judge special bench will take up his plea, objecting to Amer Aziz and Bilal Rasool, who respectively represent the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the six-member JIT.