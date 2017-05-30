Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has reopened, Bab-e-Dosti, (Friendship gate) at Chaman after 22 days of closure on humanitarian grounds in Ramazan on the request from Afghan authorities, Inter Services Public Relations said Saturday.

The statement issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, said after the Chaman incident, Pakistan has its area under effective control having pushed back Afghan Border police troops. Census has been completed in the Pakistani side of the divided villages.

The statement added it has been agreed upon by Pakistan authorities that cease fire shall continue to be maintained. “No border violation will be acceptable and Pakistani troops will maintain its positions along International Border in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on Pakistani side of the border,” it said.

Pak-Afghan border-crossing was closed in Chaman on May 05 after Afghan forces martyred 11 Pakistanis including a soldier and injured many others.

Afghan border police shelled the villages in Chaman for 10 hours, prompting the Pakistani forces to retaliate.

The border remained closed for 22 days following the incident.