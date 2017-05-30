Tue May 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 27, 2017

Share

Tensions at Chaman
Read More

Afghan firing at Chaman border

In yet another tragic episode on the Durand Line, the international border that separates...

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has reopened, Bab-e-Dosti, (Friendship gate) at Chaman after 22 days of closure on humanitarian grounds in Ramazan on the request from Afghan authorities, Inter Services Public Relations said Saturday.

The statement issued by ISPR, the military’s media wing, said after the Chaman incident, Pakistan has its area under effective control having pushed back Afghan Border police troops. Census has been completed in the Pakistani side of the divided villages.

The statement added it has been agreed upon by Pakistan authorities that cease fire shall continue to be maintained. “No border violation will be acceptable and Pakistani troops will maintain its positions along International Border in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on Pakistani side of the border,” it said.

Pak-Afghan border-crossing was closed in Chaman on May 05 after Afghan forces martyred 11 Pakistanis including a soldier and injured many others.

Afghan border police shelled the villages in Chaman for 10 hours, prompting the Pakistani forces to retaliate.

The border remained closed for 22 days following the incident.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan
PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding

PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding
Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi
Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping
Load More load more

More on this