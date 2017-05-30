Mufti Popalzai says Ramzan to start Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, a controversial cleric from Peshawar's historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan, has announced that Ramzan will start on Saturday an hour after country's central moon sighting committee declared that the holy month will begin on Sunday.

According to Geo News, the cleric said his decision was based on 13 evidences gathered by the mosque. A woman was also among the witnesses, the TV channel, quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman said at a press conference Ramzan will start from Sunday in Pakistan.

He was talking to media after presiding over the meeting of the body that decides the sighting of moon after collecting evidence from across the country.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Regional and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that help the central committee collect evidence also held their meetings in their respective areas, according to Geo News.