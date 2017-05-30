MQM-L activist among six arrested by Rangers

KARACHI: Rangers on Friday arrested six suspects in separate raids in the city.

A spokesman for Rangers said the six arrested suspects also included an MQM-L worker Muhammad Danish Akhtar. The MQM-L activist has been arrested on charges of target killing, extortion and other crimes, the spokesman added.

A dacoit identified as Asif was arrested from Saudabad area, while two suspects named Syed Ali and Sheeraz were took into custody from Gulberg and Lyari areas.

He said two illegal Afghan nationals and a drug peddler indentified as Jangi Baloch were arrested from Lyari neighbourhood.