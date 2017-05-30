Moon not  sighted, Ramzan to start Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The holy month of Ramzan will start from Sunday in Pakistan as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee failed to sight the crescent on Friday.

The announcement was made by committee chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman who presided over the meeting of the body that decides the sighting of moon after collecting evidence from across the country.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Regional and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that help the central committee collect evidence also held their meetings in their respective areas, according to Geo News.

Earlier Met Office had predicted that Ramzan was expected to begin from May 28, 2017, and is likely to end on June 25.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night. The month of Ramzan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, The Muslims who keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.