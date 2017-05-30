Ramzan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting begins

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has begun for sighting of the crescent of Ramzan at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Committee chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman is presiding over the meeting of the body that decides the sighting of moon after collecting evidence from across the country.

Regional and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that help the central committee collect evidence are holding their meetings in their respective areas, according to Geo News.

The Holy month of Ramzan is expected to begin from May 28, 2017, and is likely to end on June 25, Geo New quoted Metrological Department as saying.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night. The month of Ramzan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, The Muslims who keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramazan. APP/Web Desk