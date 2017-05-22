No compromise on national interest: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday said no comprise would be made towards any attempts that affects the image of the country or violates laws of the land.

A high powered delegation of senior officer bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association, headed by Chairman PBA, Mian Aamer Mehmoodand called on interior minister on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Talking to the delegation, the minister reiterated his call that media must play its role and utilize its immense power to further national interests, safeguard our social and religious values and prove itself as a bulwark against the tide of extremism, fanaticism and the mayhem, which is often created in the name of freedom of expression.



Appreciating media role especially towards rejection of terrorist narrative and promoting unity and oneness of the nation in the fight against militancy, the minister said that he is holding a meeting with all representative bodies of media including APNS, CPNE and PBA tomorrow for evolving a consensus policy to safeguard national security interests of Pakistan.



The delegation also raised its concerns regarding the progress into the exact scandal and some media channels being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.



