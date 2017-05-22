Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
May 22, 2017

Share

Chaudhry Nisar’s ‘non-mixable’ trade mark
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday said no comprise would be made towards any attempts that affects the image of the country or violates laws of the land.

 

A high powered delegation of senior officer bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association, headed by Chairman PBA, Mian Aamer Mehmoodand called on interior minister on Monday, said a press release issued here.

Talking to the delegation, the minister reiterated his call that media must play its role and utilize its immense power to further national interests, safeguard our social and religious values and prove itself as a bulwark against the tide of extremism, fanaticism and the mayhem, which is often created in the name of freedom of expression.

Appreciating media role especially towards rejection of terrorist narrative and promoting unity and oneness of the nation in the fight against militancy, the minister said that he is holding a meeting with all representative bodies of media including APNS, CPNE and PBA tomorrow for evolving a consensus policy to safeguard national security interests of Pakistan.

The delegation also raised its concerns regarding the progress into the exact scandal and some media channels being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.


 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief

Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief
Load More load more

More on this