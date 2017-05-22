Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 22, 2017

Share

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

ISLAMABAD:  The government has expressed reservations over the initial inquiry report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was set up in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Papers case.

Talal Chaudhry, a senior ruling party leader, says the apex court has been informed about the reservations.

 “ Sharif family didn’t claim many privileges during Panama Case hearing, but it has the right to claim those legal privileges in JIT probe,” he told journalists on Monday.

“We hope JIT will not judge prime minister with a different law. It is no possible  there are two different laws for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and other overseas Pakistanis.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s criticism of the prime minister over his Saudi tour, the lawmaker said Imran Khan’s information is always insufficient. “Imran Khan doesn’t know about national issues, let alone international affairs,” said he.

He accused Khan of saving the people trying to damage Pakistan Army’s credibility.

He said some elements tried to distort the image of Pakistan and its forces and the ongoing FIA drive was an effort to teach them about freedom of speech.

