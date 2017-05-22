Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 22, 2017

Share

Ramzan 2017: Reut-e-Hial Committee to meet on 26th

Ramzan 2017: Reut-e-Hial Committee to meet on 26th
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Monday announced Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 1.6 billion to provide cheaper commodities to the people at all Utility Stores across the country.


Addressing a press conference, he said the package was announced on special directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to facilitate specially the poor segment of the society.

The minister said the package would be applicable on 19 products including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, beverages and tetra pack milk, from Monday (May 22).

He said the USC was already providing 10 to 15 percent relief on 2400 products.


 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief

Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief
Load More load more

More on this