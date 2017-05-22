Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Monday announced Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 1.6 billion to provide cheaper commodities to the people at all Utility Stores across the country.



Addressing a press conference, he said the package was announced on special directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to facilitate specially the poor segment of the society.



The minister said the package would be applicable on 19 products including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, beverages and tetra pack milk, from Monday (May 22).



He said the USC was already providing 10 to 15 percent relief on 2400 products.



