Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Monday seized 21 kilogram heroin from a London-bound Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) flight at the Benazir International Airport.
Sources said the heroine was concealed in the catering galley of the flight PK-785. It was not immediacy clear whether any arrest was made. Officials, however, said the aircraft was cleared for the flight.
The incident came a week after Britain’s National Crime Agency recovered a huge cache of heroin from a PIA flight at London’s Heathrow Airport.
