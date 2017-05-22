Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Monday seized 21 kilogram heroin from a London-bound Pakistan International Air Lines (PIA) flight at the Benazir International Airport.

Sources said the heroine was concealed in the catering galley of the flight PK-785.  It was not immediacy clear whether any arrest was made. Officials, however, said the aircraft was cleared for the flight.

The incident came a week after Britain’s National Crime Agency recovered a huge cache of heroin from a PIA flight at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief

Pakistan will not permit its territory to be used against any country: Army Chief
Load More load more

More on this