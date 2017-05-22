Mashal killing: Mardan varsity reopens amid tight security

MARDAN: The main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan reopened on Monday after closure of over one month following death of Mashal Khan over blasphemy allegations.

The students arrived at the university amid tight security. However, the Garden Campus, where Mashal Khan was killed, will reopen on May 25, while classes at Shankar Campus will resume from May 24.

The decision to open the campuses in phases was taken due to security concerns.

Moreover, authorities have put ban on political activities in the campus premises.

The university was shut on April 13 after the killing of Mashal. Mashal Khan, the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, student was brutally killed by a mob over blasphemy allegations on campus on April 13.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan, father of Mashal Khan who was brutally killed, said that he wanted justice for all the Mashals in Pakistan as it would be good for country.

Iqbal was also thankful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking a suo motu notice of the incident.