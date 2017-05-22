Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 22, 2017

Share

Abdul Wali Khan University to reopen from next week after Mashal’s death

Abdul Wali Khan University to reopen from next week after Mashal’s death
Read More

No room for incidents like Mashal’s murder in Islamic society: SC

Directs JIT to fulfill all legal requirements in probe ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on...

Read More
Advertisement

Mashal killing: Mardan varsity reopens amid tight security

Mashal killing: Mardan varsity reopens amid tight security

MARDAN: The main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan reopened on Monday after closure of over one month following death of Mashal Khan over blasphemy allegations.

The students arrived at the university amid tight security. However, the Garden Campus, where Mashal Khan was killed, will reopen on May 25, while classes at Shankar Campus will resume from May 24.

The decision to open the campuses in phases was taken due to security concerns.

Moreover, authorities have put ban on political activities in the campus premises.

The university was shut on April 13 after the killing of Mashal. Mashal Khan, the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, student was brutally killed by a mob over blasphemy allegations on campus on April 13.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan, father of Mashal Khan who was brutally killed, said that he wanted justice for all the Mashals in Pakistan as it would be good for country.

Iqbal was also thankful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking a suo motu notice of the incident.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Load More load more

More on this