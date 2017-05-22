Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

FIA arrests suspect for uploading provocative material on social media

LAHORE: FIA has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in publishing provocative material on social media.

Sources said the suspect has been identified as Dr Faisal Ranjha, who is stated to be affiliated with the PML-N.

The sources said that the suspect had been shifted to Islamabad.

