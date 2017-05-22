FIA arrests suspect for uploading provocative material on social media

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: FIA has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in publishing provocative material on social media.
Sources said the suspect has been identified as Dr Faisal Ranjha, who is stated to be affiliated with the PML-N.
The sources said that the suspect had been shifted to Islamabad.
Comments