Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

SHO among four cops killed as gunmen attack police vehicle near Kohat

SHO among four cops killed as gunmen attack police vehicle near Kohat

PESHAWAR:  Four policemen including a Station House Officer (SHO) were killed when gunmen targeted their vehicle near Kohat district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Geo News reported the policemen were returning from Kamal Khel area of the district after conducting a raid when the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

The dead were identified as SHO Lachi Khan, Additional SHO Tahir Mehmood, Abid and Tanvir Ali. According to TV reports, exchange of fire between terrorists and police was ongoing while the bodies were moved to a hospital.

Heavy contingent of police were sent to the area to conduct a search operation after the attack.

 

 

