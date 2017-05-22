Mon May 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Police arrest another suspect in Mashal Khan case

Police arrest another suspect in Mashal Khan case

CHARSADDA: Police on Saturday arrested another suspect Hammad Ahmed in the Mardan lynching case, in which Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan was killed by a mob.

With the latest arrest the number of suspects under police custody rose to 57.

Hammad Ahmed is enrolled with the AWKU’s Zoology department.

Police produced Hammad before a special anti-terrorism court, which remanded the student into four days police custody.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

No compromise on national interest: Nisar

No compromise on national interest: Nisar
Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report

Govt expresses reservations over Panama Papers JIT report
Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced

Rs 1.6 billion  Ramzan relief package announced
Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight

Heroin seized from London-bound PIA flight
Load More load more

More on this