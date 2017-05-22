Police arrest another suspect in Mashal Khan case

CHARSADDA: Police on Saturday arrested another suspect Hammad Ahmed in the Mardan lynching case, in which Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan was killed by a mob.

With the latest arrest the number of suspects under police custody rose to 57.

Hammad Ahmed is enrolled with the AWKU’s Zoology department.

Police produced Hammad before a special anti-terrorism court, which remanded the student into four days police custody.