Police arrest another suspect in Mashal Khan case

CHARSADDA: Police on Saturday arrested another suspect Hammad Ahmed in the Mardan lynching case, in which Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan was killed by a mob.
With the latest arrest the number of suspects under police custody rose to 57.
Hammad Ahmed is enrolled with the AWKU’s Zoology department.
Police produced Hammad before a special anti-terrorism court, which remanded the student into four days police custody.
