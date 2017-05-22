Ramzan 2017: Reut-e-Hial Committee to meet on 26th

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on May 26 for sighting of the crescent of Ramzan at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The committee has announced that on the evening of May 26 it would gather to witness the moon of Ramzan ul Mubarak 1438 AH.

Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held the same day at their respective headquarters at the same time.

The Holy month of Ramzan is expected to begin from May 28, 2017, and is likely to end on June 25, Geo New quoted Metrological Department as saying on Friday.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night. The month of Ramzan traditionally begins with a new moon sighting, marking the start of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

During this period, The Muslims who keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours.

Ramazan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted again. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramazan. APP/Web Desk