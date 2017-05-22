Mon May 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
May 20, 2017

CPEC a game-changer for Pakistan: Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Saturday termed the CPEC project a “game-changer” for Pakistan.

We have not set our sights only on China. Law and order has improved in Karachi during the last four years, which enhanced confidence of foreign investors, the governor told media.

He said the federal government had introduced investment-friendly auto policy. Karachi would soon become a trade hub for foreign investors.

He said good quality road network is required for modern technology and added that state-of-the-art buses would be imported for Karachi.

