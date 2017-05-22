Lahore gets first female SHO in 17 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: For the first time in seventeen years, a female police officer was appointed as the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Lahore on Saturday.
Sub-inspector Ghazala Sharif was appointed as the SHO of the Rang Mahal police station.
The announcement came after the deputy inspector general operations issued orders for appointments and transfers of SHOs of numerous police stations.
Chief Minister Punjab's Strategic Reforms Unit tweeted: "Proud to announce that Lahore police appointed first female SHO after 17 years, women empowerment for a stronger Pakistan".
Proud to announce that @Lahorepoliceops appointed first female SHO in #Lahore after 17 years-#womenempowerment for a stronger #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GohqQPMC76— Chief Minister's SRU (@smucmo) May 19, 2017
