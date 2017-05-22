Lahore gets first female SHO in 17 years

LAHORE: For the first time in seventeen years, a female police officer was appointed as the station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Lahore on Saturday.

Sub-inspector Ghazala Sharif was appointed as the SHO of the Rang Mahal police station.

The announcement came after the deputy inspector general operations issued orders for appointments and transfers of SHOs of numerous police stations.

Chief Minister Punjab's Strategic Reforms Unit tweeted: "Proud to announce that Lahore police appointed first female SHO after 17 years, women empowerment for a stronger Pakistan".