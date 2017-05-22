PM Nawaz likely to meet US President in Saudi Arabia  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Sources said PM Nawaz will raise the issue of extremism, terrorism and human rights violation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) with Donald Trump in the course of maiden meeting between two leaders in Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Premier is visiting Saudi Arabia on invitation of King Suleman bin Abdul Aziz to attend international Islamic conference there.

US President Donald Trump will also address the conference. Trump will be accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

PM Nawaz will leave for Riyadh Sunday.

The premier will also pay a visit at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina.