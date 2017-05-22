14 wounded in different hand grenade attacks in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: At least 14 people including seven children and women sustained injuries in five different hand grenade attacks in tehsil Shabqadar of Charsadda district, police said Saturday.

According to police, the hand grenades were hurled at different places including a private school in Zareef Kore.

A schoolboy and watchman of the school sustained injuries in the attack on private school, police said.

Three houses were targeted in Meero area.

Separately, 11 people were wounded when unidentified miscreants threw hand grenade at a house in Mosul Kore area.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, while law enforcers have launched search operation in the area.