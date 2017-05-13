PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to hold intra-party elections on June 11.

This was announced by PTI chief Imran Khan while speaking to media here on Saturday.

Overseas Pakistani’s has the right to contest elections. We will consider approaching other forum, if our recommendations on the election reforms are not accepted, Imran said.

We are moving to the election reforms committee with recommendations, he added.

He said the JIT investigation would be produced before the supreme council on May 22.

The PTI chief said the Dawn Leaks was a matter of national interest, adding it was not an issue between the government and army.

He stressed for making the JIT investigation outcome public.