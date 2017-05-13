Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to hold intra-party elections on June 11.

This was announced by PTI chief Imran Khan while speaking to media here on Saturday.

Overseas Pakistani’s has the right to contest elections. We will consider approaching other forum, if our recommendations on the election reforms are not accepted, Imran said.

We are moving to the election reforms committee with recommendations, he added.

He said the JIT investigation would be produced before the supreme council on May 22.

The PTI chief said the Dawn Leaks was a matter of national interest, adding it was not an issue between the government and army.

He stressed for making the JIT investigation outcome public.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar

Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar
Load More load more

More on this