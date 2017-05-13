Sat May 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

Lahore Zoo’s most attractive animal “Suzi” dies

LAHORE: Thirty- one years old Suzi, the only elephant at the Lahore Zoo, died here on Saturday after suffering severe pain in her legs, Zoo officials said.

The female elephant had died after attaining her natural life span limit, they added.

Due to her ailment, the zoo administration had stopped rides on Suzi for last few years.

She was brought to Pakistan in the late 1980s when she was only six years old.

Suzi was the most attractive and popular animal among the visitors, especially children at the Lahore Zoo.

The elephant’s postmortem was performed by doctors from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Suzi will be buried at the Lahore Zoo.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran

PTI to hold intra-party elections on June 11: Imran
Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector

Gen Bajwa visits LoC’s Nakial Sector
Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC
Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar

Gunmen kill 10 Labourers near Gwadar
Load More load more

More on this